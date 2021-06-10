Karnataka HC asks government to place Mysuru DC's report on Vijayendra's visit to Nanjangud temple

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to produce the report of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru on the visit of B Y Vijayendra and his family to a temple in Nanjangud in violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, passed this order after the memo filed by the state government conceded that Vijayendra visited the temple on the morning of May 18 when priests were performing the morning puja.

Read | BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra holds talks with seers

The government said that the DC had noticed Vijayendra on May 27 seeking an explanation. Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that he had replied to the notice on May 29. The AG further said Vijayendra was in Nanjangud on a Covid-19 related work.

The court noted there was a clear violation of the guidelines and said it would pass appropriate orders after receiving the report of Mysuru DC. It also orally observed that such incidents send wrong signals when no other citizens are allowed to visit the temples.

The application was filed by advocate G R Mohan. The bench directed the DC to hold an inquiry as the AG submitted that the photo given with the application of Vijayendra performing puja at a temple was from 2018.