Karnataka HC seeks measures to protect Great Indian Bustards

The High Court has directed the state government to place on record the immediate measures which it proposes to take for the protection of Great Indian Bustard (GIB).

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction in response to a PIL filed seeking direction to the state government for protection of the bird.

The PIL is filed by Ballari-based conservationist Edward Santosh Martin and two others. The petition contended that illegal civil works in the habitats of the GIB is leading to its extinction. The petitioners said the Environment Impact Assessment Notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests prohibited the expansion of any activity or new project in protected areas.

“The Great Indian Bustards, one of India’s Iconic birds, has now become India’s rarest bird. The respondents (state government) have chosen the specific areas within the grasslands to construct the watch towers and the anti-poaching camps which is causing extreme hindrance to the survival of the birds as the birds require open grasslands and scrublands for survival,” the petition said.

The petitioner has prayed for direction for urgent implementation of conservation measures to recover, protect and preserve the endangered species. The petition said that prominent ornithologist Dr Salim Ali had recommended that GIB be made a national bird due to its threatened status. Subsequently, GIB was adopted as the state bird of Rajasthan, where it is locally called as Godavari.

The bench ordered notice to the respondents and said it is the constitutional obligation of the state to protect the wildlife. “The Wildlife Protection Act has been enacted to provide for protection of wild animals, birds and plants. The definition of animal includes birds and the definition of wildlife includes animals which include birds. Thus, it is the obligation of the state to protect the wildlife,” the court said.

The bench said that under Article 48A of the Constitution state will have to protect, improve and safeguard forest and wildlife. “Apart from this, under clause G of Article 51-A, it is the duty of every citizen to protect and improve the wildlife. We direct the state to place on record the immediate measures which it proposes to take for protection of GIB,” the court said.