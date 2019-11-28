Karnataka: HDK comes down heavily against DVS

JD(S) leader, also former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily against Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for his comments against Kumaraswamy for shedding tears during election campaigns.

Speaking to reporters, at Dharmapura village in the taluk, Kumaraswamy said, "Yes, I shed tears for poor people. Sadananda Gowda is a drama artiste and performing plays. He has no heart for the poor," Kumaraswamy slammed.

Continuing Kumaraswamy said, Sadananda Gowda always keep smiling, does not what humanity is. "I shed tears from the heart and do not need glycerine. Sadananda Gowda has no humanity and he needs glycerine to shed tears. I don't want to please either Sadananda Gowda or any other BJP leaders. I am living for the people and I know the problems of the people," he said.

Claiming that Sadananda Gowda has never responded to the poor and needy people, Kumaraswamy asked for how many people he has lent support. Kumaraswamy challenged "Let Sadananda Gowda send his intelligence team to my house to count the number of people visit my house seeking help."