Karnataka: Heavy rains continue to pound coast, Malnad; several villages cut off

Monsoon showers continued to batter coastal and Malnad districts for the third consecutive day on Thursday bringing life to a standstill in the region.

Several villages in all three coastal districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada - have been cut off due to floods and landslides. Commutation in the region is badly hit with the portions of state and national highways going under floodwater.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th Budget on July 7

The overnight downpour has marooned Bannanje, Mathadabettu, Mudanidamburu, Gundibailu, Udyavara, Kidiyuru, Tenkapete and surrounding villages in Udupi district. Gruel centres have been opened in Bannanje and Kaup for the flood displaced. Over 200 people in the flood-hit villages have been moved to safety.

A physically challenged man drowned after he slipped into a swollen lake at Mantradi Gadde in Moodbidri taluk on Wednesday night. The body of Niranjan Jain (48) was recovered on Thursday.

A labourer from Kerala feared drowned in an overflowing stream at Kurnadka in Sulia taluk.

In Dakshina Kannada, several religious centres, including Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavati and Adi Janardhana, have been partially submerged. At Kukke Subrahmanya, Kumaradhara river is flowing above the danger mark. Devotees have been warned not to enter the bath ghat.

Trekking to Jamalabad/Narasimhagad in Belthangady taluk has been banned till further orders owing to heavy showers and landslides, Belthangady RFO Swathi told DH.

With the weatherman predicting heavy rains for next two days, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu extended holidays to schools and colleges till July 7 (Friday).

The NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby to face any eventualities in four Malnad and three coastal districts.

While the unyielding rain, coupled with landslides and flash floods, has poured misery on the coastal districts, incessant rain in Malnad - Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts - has increased water level in the rivers originating in the region. With Tunga, Bhadra, Sharavathi, Varada and Kumudvathi rivers coming alive, the inflow into the reservoirs picking up.

In fact, Tunga dam in Gajanuru, Shivamogga district, has reached its full reservoir level for the first time this rainy season. On Thursday, the dam clocked an inflow of 12,082 cusec while over 6,400 cusec was let out through 10 crest gates.

Other reservoirs in Shivamogga - Bhadra, Linganamakki, Mani, Chakra and Savehaklu - are receiving good inflow owing to torrential rain in their catchments.

In Kodagu, Triveni Sangama has reached full to the brim, thanks to incessant rain in Talakaveri and Bhagamandala regions. Kirehole and Lakshmanathirtha rivers have swollen. The Napoklu-Bhagamandala road has been closed for traffic. A tribal woman sustained grievous head injuries after a massive tree fell on her house at Chain Gate Haadi near Siddapur.

Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts continued to receive heavy showers.

Many parts of north and south interior Karnataka witnessed intermittent rains throughout the day. Many cascades in the Malnad has come alive.

CM tells ministers to take stock of rain damage

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed the officials to take stock of damages caused by unrelenting showers and take up the relief measures at the earliest, in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

He asked the district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Dakshina Kannada), Laxmi Hebbalkar (Udupi) and Mankal Vaidya (Uttar Kannada) to visit the rain-affected areas.

The chief minister obtained details about the loss caused by rain in coastal Karnataka from the chief secretary and instructed the administration of respective districts and officials concerned to hit the ground running.

No let-up in rain for coast

The India Meteorological Department says there's no let-up in the rain for the coast and Malnad till July 9. The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu for Friday and a yellow alert for the region for the next two days.

Manipura in Udupi district recorded a whopping 310.1 mm of rain in just 24 hours (preceding 8.30 am on Thursday). The district registered an average rainfall of 190.6 mm in a 24-hour cycle.

In Dakshina Kannada, Palladka witnessed the highest rain with 270.4 mm.