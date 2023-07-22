Water inflow to Harangi dam rises amid rains in Kodagu

Karnataka: Heavy rains lash parts of Kodagu, inflow of water to Harangi dam increases

Harangi reservoir executive engineer Puttaswamy has directed those residing on the banks of river to shift to safer and higher locations.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 2,859 feet. Credit: DH File Photo

With rain lashing various parts of Kodagu district, the inflow of water to Harangi dam has increased. As a result, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama has decided to release the excess water into the river.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 2,859 feet. Water level in the dam has touched 2853 feet. The inflow of water to the dam is 4460 cusecs water while 50 cusecs water is released into the river. 

A huge tree fell on electricity wires at Aranya Bhavana in Madikeri and disrupted power supply in Putaninagara, Mangaladevi Nagara, Ashokapura, and G T Road. Few houses were damaged at Bhagamandala hobli and Made village. 

Meanwhile rain intensified in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. A tree fell on Mani -Mysuru highway at Neralakatte and disrupted movement of vehicles.

Forest, Mescom personnel are clearing the fallen trees near zilla panchayat in Mangaluru. 

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Saturday), Nadpalu in Udupi received 156 mm rainfall followed by Renjala, which got 154 mm of rain. 

