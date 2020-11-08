Karnataka High Court asks varsities to give provisional degree certificates

The High Court has advised universities to provide a provisional degree certificate to students, which shall be treated on a par with the award of degree concerned, in view of the delayed convocations due to Covid-19.

The court made the observation while directing the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on a petition filed by a medical student.

The petitioner is a student of Kurunji Venkataramana Gowda Medical College and Hospital at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada. The petitioner said since there is delay in awarding the MBBS degree, the university may provide an equivalent certificate.

The RGUHS contended that the degrees can be awarded only in a convocation ceremony. The counsel for RGUHS submitted that there is a provision in the statutes for handing a provisional degree certificate.

“Some viable alternative has to be devised by the universities in their accumulated experience and wisdom for mitigating the likely hardship/difficulty their students/alumni are put to, in such circumstances because of delayed ceremonial convocation,” the court said.

The court has directed the university to comply with the direction within two weeks. “..delay if brooked would entail the university with a cost of Rs 5,000 per week payable to the petitioner, and that the same shall be recovered personally from the erring officials responsible for the lapse,” the court said.