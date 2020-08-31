Karnataka High Court relaxes rules for filing petitions

The Karnataka High Court has waived several clauses in office objections raised by the registry in the process of filing of the petitions in order to avoid delay. The order will be in effect for pending petitions filed after March 21.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order in a suo motu petition. The bench said the waiving of several objections will benefit 7,000 cases pending for rectification of office objections. Of the 7,000 cases, 6,000 are pending before the principal bench at Bengaluru alone. The bench also stated that the time granted for rectification of objections shall be extended till September 30, 2020.

The bench stated that the waiver will not be applicable to objections such as court fee not paid or paid insufficiently, non-production of documents which have been challenged in the petition or appeal, regarding maintainability, non-filing of second set of documents in case the petition is before a division bench etc.

"Considering the fact that there is a large number of positive cases every day, rectification cannot be permitted in more than 50-60 cases per day. The reason is that members of the Bar cannot be allowed to enter office premises, which may lead to breach of rule of social distancing. This practice will have to continue for some time, unless the situation improves drastically," the bench said.