Ex gratia up for livestock loss in man-animal conflict

Karnataka hikes compensation for livestock loss in man-animal conflict

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , Bengaluru, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 12:01 ist

Supporting the distressed farmers who lose livestock during man-animal conflict along forest areas, the state government on Wednesday revised the existing compensation from Rs 10,000 to Rs 75,000.

However, the steep hike in compensation is only meant for cattle and buffalo killed by wild animals. The compensation for other livestock such as sheep, goat was revised by little from the current Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Ordering the revision of tariff, Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali said this has been a long pending demand from the farmers. “An official order has already been issued on Tuesday. If the livestock are killed by wild animals, the jurisdictional Deputy Conservators of Forest (DCFs) can release Rs 20,000 immediately and they can release up to Rs 75,000 subject to submission of a declaration by the local veterinary officer certifying the death,” Limbavali said in a statement.

This apart, he also clarified that compensation for other livestock like goat, sheep has also been revised from the current Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Karnataka
death of livestock
compensation hiked

