Karnataka: Hindu activists stage protest after students dance to ‘Azaan’

Hindu activists protested against the management of a private school at Shankaranarayana in Kundapura in Udupi district after students performed for the “Azaan” (Muslim prayer).

Following the incident, the school authorities have tendered an apology.

Mother Teresa Memorial School in Shankaranarayana had organised Kundapura taluk-level primary and high school sports meet at the Government PU College’s playground on Tuesday.

School co-founder Shamitha told DH that students were singing a prayer song on the theme ‘Sarva Dharma’ (all religions) with a message on communal harmony.

The prayer begun with chanting of ‘Om’ and later with the bell of church. The song ended with ‘Azaan’ and `Asathoma Sadgamaya’.

“It was our mistake for having chosen Azaan. We had no intention to hurt the sentiments of people. Utmost care will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school,” Shamitha assured.

The 25-year-old school plays ‘Gayathri Mantra’ through the intercom system every morning.

“Later, we play national anthem at 9.09 am before the start of classes. We have been emphasising communal harmony at every step,” she said.

Former taluk panchayat member Umesh Shetty said, “I was at the stage when the students performed and we immediately objected to it. We did not stage a protest as there were large number of students at the venue and we did not want to raise the issue of religion in front of them.”

Hindu activists staged a protest in Shankaranarayana on Wednesday condemning the school management for making Hindu students raise Azan.

The activists also submitted a complaint to the Block Education Officer (BEO) to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the taluk.

Udupi DDPI N K Shivaraj told DH that the school management had clarified that the objective behind the students performing Azaan was to highlight religious harmony.

“It aimed at showcasing harmony and nothing else,” he said.