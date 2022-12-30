Karnataka: Historic day for BJP in Mandya as Amit Shah attends Janasankalpa Yatre

It was a historic day for the BJP in Mandya, where the JD(S) and the Congress have been the main contenders, on Friday, when a large number of people gathered for the Janasankalpa Yatre on Government College (present Mandya (Unitary) University) Grounds, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Mandya District BJP president C P Umesh said, at a time when the district has its first BJP MLA and minister in K C Narayana Gowda from the 2019 bypoll, we have hopes of winning more seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He added that Amit Shah is one of the top leaders of the BJP to address a public meeting in Mandya in recent years.

Lakshmana, a leader of the BJP, said, we had expected around one lakh people and made arrangements for them. "However the participation of people exceeded our expectations, inconveniencing the citizens of Mandya and also those either visiting the city and surrounding places or those passing through the city to reach neighbouring cities and towns."

Ajay Kapur, a tourist from Bengaluru who was returning from Mysuru with his family said, "The traffic was a problem starting from the Ring Road in Mysuru. There were bottlenecks wherever the new expressway is not put into use. Luckily we were diverted on the road leading to the expressway before we entered Mandya."

Even the citizens of Mandya had complaints. "We used to face problems only when the likes of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) leaders like H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy addressed rallies. With an increase in the clout of the BJP in Mandya and its top leaders visiting the city, we have to face additional problems till the elections are over. The bad news is that once the 2023 Assembly election is over, there will be continuous political activities for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said H A Praveen Kumar a bank employee.

C Swapna, a freelance financial advisor, who deals with insurance and mutual funds, said, she resides in a village on the outskirts of Mandya and it was very difficult to reach the office of a public sector insurance provider. Instead of the regular 6 km distance from my home, it took me around 12 km to reach the office as most of the roads around the Government College were blocked. Besides the additional distance, it was a pain to return from blocked roads and explore roads to finally reach my destination."

However, a leader, on condition of anonymity, said, our arrangement for transportation of people from various parts of the old Mysuru region including Hassan, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, was with more expectations. "Most of the vehicles, including buses, did not ferry people to their full capacity. Some buses hardly had 10 people," he said.

Another leader said, "We are not under an illusion that all the people who attended the Janasankalpa Yatre in Mandya will vote for the BJP. We know that these are captive audience brought by various leaders and their supporters for show of strength. We know it is mere show of financial strength of our leaders. The same people attend the rallies of our rival parties too. We cannot be different from them."

Another leader in the rally said, just because the crowd was ferried and paid, they cannot undermine the support base for the BJP among the people. "However the problem is that all those who support the BJP do not come out to vote on the polling day, unlike the supporters of the other main parties of the district - JD(S) and Congress," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Mandya as part of the campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election. His beginning of the campaigning in the Vokkaliga heartland and JDS bastion is deemed to be a strategy to win more seats in the Old Mysuru region where Vokkaligas are a major force.

