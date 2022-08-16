Karnataka home minister appeals for peace in Shivamogga

State home minister Araga Jnanendra requested the people in the city here to maintain peace after a quarrel between two groups of different faith created a law-and-order situation.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday after meeting one of the two victims of the stabbing, Jnanendra said: “We have been celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence for the past three days. It is an unfortunate incident to take place on such a joyous occasion. But the police will bring all culprits to justice.”

Also Read | Two stabbed as communal tension grips Karnataka's Shivamogga over Savarkar poster

The minister also said there was a need to uncover communal forces behind the stabbing incident. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Alok Kumar would visit the city shortly, he said. Eastern Range Inspector General of Police Tyagarajan and Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad were also present at the media briefing.

Singh, and one other person, were stabbed in the aftermath of an altercation over putting up a Veer Savarkar banner, as part of the Independence Day celebration, at the Amir Ahmed Circle in the city. A group of Muslim men removed the Savarkar image, saying he was a Hindutva leader, not a freedom fighter, and tried to put an image of Tipu Sultan instead.

All kinds of banners and hoardings put up across the city for Independence Day celebrations were later removed on the orders of the deputy commissioner.