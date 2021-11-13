Karnataka Home minister sends injured persons in convoy vehicle, wins people's hearts

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, on Saturday, conquered the hearts of people by sending road accident victims to the hospital in Shivamogga in his convoy vehicle.

The two youths Subramanya (19) of Jedikuni and Sampath (20) of Salur of Thirthahalli taluk fell-off the bike near Mandagadde when they were heading towards Shivamogga from Thirthahalli. The minister, who was on his way to Shivamogga on the same route, noticed the injured persons on the road. He immediately asked his drive to stop the vehicle. He got off the vehicle and offered water to them.

He also instilled confidence in them after being given first aid.

Due to the absence of phone network, the minister and his escort staff could not call an ambulance. So, the minister sent the injured youths in his convoy vehicle to the hospital for treatment. The minister's act has received appreciation from people in social media.

