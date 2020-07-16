Karnataka II PUC exams: Bhagyasri proves disability no deterrent, scores 467 marks in commerce stream

Bhagyasri, a physically challenged student in Kuriyala of Bantwal taluk has achieved a rare feat of scoring 467 marks in commerce stream in II PUC examinations.

She is suffering from disability from her birth and has no strength below her waist. As a result, she was carried to the school by her mother daily. Later, she started depending on autorickshaw from travelling to school.

She uses a stick to climb the stairs in the college and uses a wheelchair inside the classroom.

She is the daughter of Keshava Kulal and Rajivi, who eke out a living from a petty shop.

Bhagyasri is the student of SVS College. Thrilled over her results, she has thanked her teachers, parents and classmates for their support.

Bhagyasri’s mother is her backbone who has been supporting her throughout. She wishes to continue her studies and enrol for BCom.