Kalaburagi's Niganna secures 2nd place in PUC exam

Karnataka II PUC result 2022: Niganna secures second place with 593 marks in Arts stream

He is the second son of four children to the couple Siddanna and Boramma, who are natives of Murunur village in Karnataka

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 18 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ninganna Siddanna Agasar, the son of daily wage couple in Yedrami taluk and the student of Jewargi's Sri Kadamba PU College, secured the second place at the state level in Arts stream by securing 593 marks. He is the second son of four children to the couple Siddanna and Boramma, who are natives of Murunur village in Karnataka.

Ninganna said, "We have two acres of land and can't depend on income from agriculture. Hence, my parents work as daily wagers. While studying first PU, I used to walk to Nedalagi village from Murunur to catch bus to Jewargi. I stayed in hostel for studies for second PU. I used to use mobile phone of my elder brother for online classes. The achievement is the result of encouragement by parents and the lecturers. I want to be an IAS officer", he told.

Mohammed Quizer, the student of Sri Guru PU College also obtained third place at the state level by securing 596 marks in Science stream. "I achieved this feat because of quality teaching and materials provided by the lecturers. I didn't go out (tuitions) for anything. I was studying day and night at home. My father is a tailor. I am preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and want to be a doctor", he added.

