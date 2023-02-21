Karnataka: KSRTC bus stolen in Chincholi, found in Telangana

In a bizarre incident, thieves stole a KSRTC bus parked at Chincholi bus stand in the early hours of Tuesday. The police found the bus at the pilgrimage centre of Bhukailash in neighboring Telangana.

The bus, operated on Bidar-Chincholi route was parked in the bus stand in the night. It belonged to Bidar depot.

The police had formed two teams soon after coming to know of the theft and checked CCTV footage at various places between Chincholli and Tandur. The thieves reportedly escaped after the bus wheels got struck in a roadside trench.