Karnataka: KSRTC bus stolen in Chincholi, found in Telangana

In a bizarre incident, thieves stole a KSRTC bus parked at Chincholi bus stand in the early hours of Tuesday. The police found the bus at the pilgrimage centre of Bhukailash in neighboring Telangana.
The bus, operated on Bidar-Chincholi route was parked in the bus stand in the night. It belonged to Bidar depot.
The police had formed two teams soon after coming to know of the theft and checked CCTV footage at various places between Chincholli and Tandur. The thieves reportedly escaped after the bus wheels got struck in a roadside trench.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber
Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging
‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’
Five martial art forms to add to your routine
5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic
In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune
Light pollution: Time to pay attention