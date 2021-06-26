Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman helps trio hurt in road accident

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti turned a good samaritan by helping three persons, who sustained injuries in a road accident, near Sirigere village on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Saturday.

Horatti, who is a former minister and JD(S) leader from North Karnataka, was heading towards Hubballi from Bengaluru in his vehicle. Noticing the injured persons on his way, he immediately directed his driver to stop the vehicle and helped them get first aid in hospital.

He also informed the local police about the accident.

His timely response helped save the lives of the injured persons and conquered the hearts of people.