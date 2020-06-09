Karnataka Legislative Council polls to 7 seats to be held on June 29

Karnataka Legislative Council elections to seven seats will be held on June 29, according to Election Commission of India.

The term of seven members of Karnataka Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is expiring on June 30. The members who will retire includes Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M C Venugopal, N S Bosaraju H M Revanna, T A Saravana and D U Mallikarjuna.