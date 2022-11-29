Karnataka, Maharashtra cops take tough stand against miscreants in borders

The Karnataka and the Maharashtra police on Tuesday decided to act tough against elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony and damage public properties, including buses, in both the states over the border dispute row.

The meeting was held at Nippani in the district in the wake of increasing tension over the border dispute petition coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“The police will decide security measures based on the Supreme Court ruling,” ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

On the possible visit of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to Belagavi on December 3 to for talks with Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists, he said, “The Karnataka police won’t block private visits of leaders from neighbouring state, but will take stringent action against attempts to disrupt peace and harmony.”

“The Maharashtra ministers have not made any official statement regarding their meeting in Belagavi. However, the district administration will make preparations to ensure law and order situation,” DC Nitesh Patil said.

“The police from both the states have set up 21 joint check posts in border areas in the district. Over 400 government buses from the state offer services to various destinations in Belagavi, while over 176 Maharashtra buses ply to different places in the state daily. The police will ensure the safety of buses and passengers,” Kumar said.

He added, "About 4,000 policemen including 8 SPs, 38 DySPs, 80 PSIs and 35 various platoons will be deployed for security for the winter session of the Assembly in Belagavi from December 19.”