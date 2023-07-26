Karnataka: Malpe police file suo moto case over hidden camera incident

The Malpe police have registered a suo motu case pertaining to an incident of girl students placing mobile phones in a washroom to take pictures of a girl of another community, at Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said that two separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is in progress.

Sushma Bhandari, Malpe PSI, filed the case.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on July 18.

The SP said the Malpe station PSI has registered a suo motu case against three students for recording a video of a student in the washroom and deleting it and also against the college management for attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman by recording a private photo of an individual.

urther, one more case has been registered for spreading fake news on social media and thereby making an attempt to disrupt harmony in society. The SP said that a morphed video claiming to be recorded in the washroom of the college through hidden camera was uploaded in a YouTube channel and the same was posted by Kalsingh Chouhan in his Twitter account.

Further investigation is in progress.

Condemning the incident of placing a mobile camera inside a washroom, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel in a tweet on Wednesday has demanded a thorough investigation.

In the tweet, he sought to know whether recording the video and sharing is childish act? The Congress is misusing administrative mechanisms, he tweeted.