Karnataka: Man absconding since 2020 apprehended in Mumbai

Mangaluru North police have arrested a fugitive who was on the run after being booked under the Arms Act in 2020.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the arrested man was identified as Nawaz Sharif alias Sharif from Valachil Adyar. He went to the Gulf a year ago and failed to appear before the court. The court had issued warrants against him.

On getting credible information that he was in the Gulf, a lookout circular was issued. When he arrived at Mumbai International Airport, he was detained and handed over to the city police.