Karnataka: Man electrocuted by fence, owner beaten to death

A 27-year-old man died on Wednesday evening after coming in contact with an electric fence at a farm in Charakamattenahalli, Gauribidanur taluk.

Hours later, the angry kin of the deceased youth beat the farm owner to death with wooden logs.

Authorities said that Ashwath Rao (47) had erected an electric fence around his farm to protect his crops from intruders.

On Wednesday, Vasanth Rao came in contact with the fence while trying to bring his goat from Ashwath Rao's farm and died on the spot.

Enraged by Vasanth's death, his relatives attacked Ashwath, who succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Police presence has been beefed up as an uneasy calm prevailed in the village following the incident.

