Karnataka: Man falls from top of rath in Golageri, dies

The Gollaleshwara rathotsava (car festival) at Golageri in the taluk, slated for Thursday evening, was cancelled after a man fell to his death from atop the rath.

Saheb Khajapatel Kachapur (50) was busy fixing the kalasa on top of the rath when he accidentally slipped and bled to his death.

Kachapur, an avid devotee of Gollaleshwar, used to fix the kalasa and an umbrella to it for the past several year. The rathotsava would take place only after he finished his task, the villagers said.