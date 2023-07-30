K'taka: Minor sexually assaulted, impregnated; man held

Karnataka man held for sexually assaulting, impregnating minor

The minor girl is presently six months pregnant.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 30 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man from Ullal, accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl, was arrested by the police attached to the Women's station and Ullal station.

The arrested, Mahammed Shafi alias Shafi, was known to the minor. Shafi allegedly sexually assaulted her when the girl was alone at her home in January this year. Later, he repeatedly assaulted her whenever she was alone at home.

The minor girl is presently six months pregnant. A case under various sections of the Pocso Act, 376, 448 and 506 of IPC was registered against Shafi at the Women’s Police station.

He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Pocso

