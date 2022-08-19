Karnataka man held for threatening public, assaulting youth

A man who allegedly threatened the public by wielding a sickle and assaulted a youth at Surathkal was arrested by the police.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the arrested is Atul Kallu, a native of Jharkhand (30). He was travelling from Madgaon to Kasargod and alighted at Surathkal.

After reaching Surathkal, he allegedly threatened one Venkappa and took away his sickle and started threatening the public. He assaulted Imran who works in a garage. The injured is out of danger.

The commissioner said that the public caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. The public had allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

The arrested has been admitted to a hospital in Surathkal.