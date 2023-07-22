Karnataka man held on charges of attempting to rape daughter

Man held on charges of attempting to rape daughter

Following the statements by the girl, the police registered a case under Pocso Act.

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Malebennur,
  • Jul 22 2023, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 05:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, police nabbed a man on charges of attempting to rape his 12-year old girl by taking her to a hill near Malebennur in Harihar taluk. 

According to police, the man took his daughter to a hill on the pretext of performing religious rituals. Later, he attempted to rape her. The girl resisted it and rushed down the hill in order to escape her father. Following the statements by the girl, the police registered a case under Pocso Act.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Pocso case

