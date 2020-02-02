Karnataka: Man kills brother over land dispute

Dispute over land claimed the life of Prasanna (53), at Belur taluk, in Hassan district.

It is said that Prasanna was at his shop when his brother Praveen came to the spot and picked up a quarrel over land issue, on Saturday evening. He alleged that Prasanna has been purposefully delaying in getting the land documents done. This led to heated arguments between the duo. In a fit of rage, Praveen assaulted Prasanna, who fell to the ground and died on the spot, according to police.

The accused, Praveen, has been arrested.