Karnataka man murders father for money

A person murdered his father for money and later buried the body near a highway here on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Shivanappa (65) of Vadlur village in Raichur taluk in Karnataka and the Accused has been identified as Eranna (35).

Upon knowing that Shivanappa had received compensation from the government for parting with his land for the construction of a national highway, Eranna started demanding that money from him. Agitated over Shivanappa refusing to give the money, Eranna killed his father and buried him near the highway. He also filed a missing complaint with the police.

Later, when Shivanappa's brothers raised doubts and pressurised him to reveal the truth, he confessed to the crime and surrendered before the police. A case has been registered at Raichur Rural Police Station and further investigations are on.