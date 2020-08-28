Karnataka: Man poisons his three children, dies by suicide

A person allegedly poisoned his three children and ended his life by consuming poison at Kadabgatti village in Gokak taluk on Friday.

Police said as primary information that Maruti Yallappa Pujari (37), resident of Rajkatti village in Hukkeri taluk was dejected in his life. He had left his village on Thursday to avail treatment at Primary Health Centre, Ankalgi in Gokak.

He reportedly poisoned his son's Samarth (8), Yallappa (6) and daughter Puja (4). Later, he himself consumed poison and ended life. Reason for the extreme step was not known.

Gokak Rural police have registered a case.