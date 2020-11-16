Karnataka man sexually assaults, kills mother over affair suspicion

Man sexually assaults, kills mother on affair suspicion

A 21-year-old man allegedly assaulted his mother sexually and killed her at Gangibhavi village in Shiggaon taluk on Thursday night. The crime came to light on Saturday.

According to police officials, Paravva Somaleppa Lamani (35) was murdered by her son Shivappa in a field in the village. Police said, Shivappa suspected that his mother had an illicit relationship, and had fought over the issue several times earlier.

Her family members alleged that Shivappa forced his mother to drink alcohol on Thursday night and took her to a field, sexually assaulted her before murdering her.

A case has been registered with the Shiggoan police, and investigations are on.

