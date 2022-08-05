Karnataka: Man, son killed as tree falls on their car

According to sources, the old tree was weak at the root following heavy rains and gusty winds

DHNS
DHNS, Santhemarahalli (Chamarajanagar District),
  • Aug 05 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 03:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed on the spot after a huge tree came crashing down on their car on Kuderu main road in Santhemarahalli hobli of Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

H P Raju (49) and his son Sharath (15) were heading to Kuderu from Santhemarahalli in the car when the incident occurred. Raju was a wholesale merchant. 

According to sources, the old tree was weak at the root following heavy rains and gusty winds. It came down due to heavy winds though it did not rain on Friday.

