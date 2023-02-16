K'taka: Massive fire in Kappatagudda forest range

Karnataka: Massive fire in Kappatagudda forest range

Heavy winds are spreading the fire rapidly

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag,
  • Feb 16 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 05:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

As much as 55 hectares of forest is consumed by raging fire in Kappatagudda range of forests in the district. Precious herbal plants and wild animals are suspected to have perished in the fire.

Heavy winds are spreading the fire rapidly. Range Forest Officer Veeranna Maribasannavar told DH that they were making all efforts to bring the fire under control. He added that the exact extent of destruction was yet to be ascertained. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
gadag

What's Brewing

Modi could bail out Pakistan: Ex spy chief Dulat

Modi could bail out Pakistan: Ex spy chief Dulat

Millets in focus, need incentive boost

Millets in focus, need incentive boost

Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey

Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

 