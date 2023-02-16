Karnataka: Massive fire in Kappatagudda forest range

As much as 55 hectares of forest is consumed by raging fire in Kappatagudda range of forests in the district. Precious herbal plants and wild animals are suspected to have perished in the fire.

Heavy winds are spreading the fire rapidly. Range Forest Officer Veeranna Maribasannavar told DH that they were making all efforts to bring the fire under control. He added that the exact extent of destruction was yet to be ascertained.