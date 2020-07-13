Karnataka minister C T Ravi tests positive for Covid-19

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture in Karnataka C T Ravi, who is also District-in-Charge Minister of Chikkamagaluru, joined the list of high-profile politicians who have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine," he said in a tweet.

He had given swab samples for Covid-19 test thrice in the last one week. The samples had tested negative for Covid-19 on July 6 and the second sample was tested positive. To reconfirm, the third sample was tested on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar too confirmed that Ravi tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, the tourism Minister said that he was awaiting the results of the samples drawn for the third time for Covid-19 test.

"I have given my swab for the third time for testing. In the two tests conducted in the last one week, one sample tested positive. Once again I have given my swab on Sunday and waiting for third umpire result," he tweeted.