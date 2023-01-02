Karnataka MLA Khader files complaint against fake phone calls

MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.
In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.
The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.
A legal action should also be initiated, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades
I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry
Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022
Woman throws ailing 3-month-old daughter to death
Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?
Timeline of demonetisation case
Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023
Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower