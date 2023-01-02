Karnataka MLA Khader files complaint against fake phone calls

K'taka MLA Khader files complaint against fake calls

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Jan 02 2023
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 20:38 ist
U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added. 

