Karnataka MLA Khader files complaint against fake phone calls

MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.