Karnataka: Nature lovers oppose handing over Mystery Trail camp to JLR

The environmentalists have opposed the Forest department's move of handing over the Mystery Trail Camp in Gopinatham, at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, to Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR).

The nature lovers contended that the Forest department's charges to stay at the camp was very less and affordable even to the people belonging to the economically weaker section. If the Mystery Trail Camp is handed over to the JLR, the charges would be hiked, they claimed.

The rate fixed by the Forest department was Rs 1,600 per tent.

But, the lodges and resorts operated by JLR at various places in the state charge not less than Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

It is sure to hike the prices at Mystery Trails making it unaffordable for the comman man, they opined.