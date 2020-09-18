Nature lovers oppose handing over Mystery Trail camp

Karnataka: Nature lovers oppose handing over Mystery Trail camp to JLR

DHNS
DHNS, Hanur (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Sep 18 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:30 ist
The environmentalists have opposed the Forest department's move of handing over the Mystery Trail Camp in Gopinatham, at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, to Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR).

The environmentalists have opposed the Forest department's move of handing over the Mystery Trail Camp in Gopinatham, at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, to Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR).

The nature lovers contended that the Forest department's charges to stay at the camp was very less and affordable even to the people belonging to the economically weaker section. If the Mystery Trail Camp is handed over to the JLR, the charges would be hiked, they claimed.

The rate fixed by the Forest department was Rs 1,600 per tent.

But, the lodges and resorts operated by JLR at various places in the state charge not less than Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

It is sure to hike the prices at Mystery Trails making it unaffordable for the comman man, they opined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

hanur
Chamarajanagar
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 