Karnataka: Nearly 200 cases against overcharging medical shops during pandemic

Data from the state’s Legal Metrology Department shows that excess pricing of medical equipment like oximeters was rampant during the pandemic.

As per the department's data, just between March and June 2020, they filed a total of 194 cases against medical shops across the state for overcharging medical equipment. This includes materials like masks, sanitisers, thermometers and oximeters.

Of the 194 cases, the highest numbers (46) were from Bengaluru Urban district, followed by Mysuru (22), 14 cases were reported from Kolar, and 11 cases each from Hassan and Mandya. Other districts reported cases in single digits only.

"To identify excess charging, we would first find out the MRP by going to the medical shops, and later send a staff to purchase material. Some shops gave bills and some didn't. There were complaints of overcharging from the public as well," said an official at the department.

Fines starting from Rs 5,000 were levied on the shops.

The department took up the drive given the high demand for medical equipment at the time, and also directions from the government.

But cases of overcharging would still be present, says the official. In its sporadic checks, the department identified three cases in 2021 and one in 2022.

Pre-Covid, in 2018, 14 cases of charging above the MRP were identified.