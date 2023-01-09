Karnataka officer abuses tourist for seeking Kannada name board

A video clip of an officer, allegedly abusing a visitor for questioning the absence of Kannada language on a board in front of the museum, maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India in Halebid, has gone viral on social media.

The video clip shows one of the tourists, who visited the museum, asking the officer why there was no Kannada language on the board there. Irked, Anil Kumar, supervisor of the museum, abuses him in English and retorts, “Who are you to ask this?”

The officer’s attitude shocked the visitors. Strict action should be taken against him, the visitors stressed.