K'taka officer abuses tourist over Kannada name board

Karnataka officer abuses tourist for seeking Kannada name board

The supervisor, irked by the tourist asking why Kannada is not on the board, retorted 'Who are you to ask this?'

DHNS
DHNS, Halebidu, Hassan district,
  • Jan 09 2023, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 05:09 ist
The board in front of the museum does not display information in the Kannada language in Halebid. Credit: Special Arrangement

A video clip of an officer, allegedly abusing a visitor for questioning the absence of Kannada language on a board in front of the museum, maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India in Halebid, has gone viral on social media.

The video clip shows one of the tourists, who visited the museum, asking the officer why there was no Kannada language on the board there. Irked, Anil Kumar, supervisor of the museum, abuses him in English and retorts, “Who are you to ask this?”

The officer’s attitude shocked the visitors. Strict action should be taken against him, the visitors stressed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka Districts
Kannada

What's Brewing

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

 