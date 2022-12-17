Karnataka: One held for firing at Balarama

The forest department officials arrested a person for opening fire at ‘Balarama’, the elephant that participated in the Jamboo Savari for 14 times, during Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

Suresh, is the arrested. It is said that he had opened fire on the jumbo, at a field near Bheemanakatte elephant camp in the taluk on Thursday night.

RFO Rathankumar said, “Suresh has been arrested on charges of firing at the jumbo. Balarama sustained injuries on his thigh and is recovering.”

The accused has been produced before the court and is in judicial custody.