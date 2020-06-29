‘Karnataka One’ limited only for bill payment

Karnataka One Centre, that was introduced to provide multiple services of government departments and also private companies, under one roof, is now limited to accepting payment of electricity and water bills in Mandya.

The government, in an effort to provide financial help to the workers, who have been facing the worst times due to the lockdown, had invited applications through Seva Sindhu portal. Those working in salons, washermen, autorickshaw and cab drivers, weavers and others, who approached Karnataka One Centre to apply for the benefits, were disappointed as the services are not available. They had to apply for them at private centres.

Karnataka One Centre at Mahaveera Circle in the city has a board, displaying the list of services available, like Aadhaar Card, Arogya Card, ration card, application for Seva Sindhu portal and others. But, no such services are available, citing technical problems.

The handbills have more than 22 services listed under one roof at the centre. Except Aadhaar correction, no other service is available, according to the employees. The public, who are in need, have to approach Common Service Centre (CSC), managed by a private agency.

Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Marigowda Layout in the city said that he made umpteen visits to the Karnataka One Centre to get an Arogya Card. The employee cite network problem and password issues. Later, he got it done elsewhere, by paying Rs 100, which would have been below Rs 35 at Karnataka One.

Director of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), e-administration, district administration and City Municipal Council opened the centre in Mandya, in 2019.

However, Karanataka One manager Umesh said, "The login ID and password of the employees are yet to be received from Bengaluru. The services will start once they are received."