Karnataka police official accused of rape in Belagavi

A police sub-inspector working in the wireless section of the City Police has been accused of raping a girl from Ramdurg on multiple occasions under the pretext of marrying her.
The victim who has been pursuing a postgraduate course came to know Police Sub-Inspector Lalsab Nadaf through social media. Later they began to chat on the phone and social media accounts.
After getting to know each other, Nadaf promised to marry the girl and established physical relations with her at his house at Subhash Nagar in the city and in Bengaluru.
Even the family members of Nadaf had assured her they would get her married to him but did not keep their word. The victim recently filed a complaint against Nadaf with the Women's Police Station.
