Karnataka police official accused of rape in Belagavi

The official engaged in a physical relationship with the promise of marriage but did not live up to his word

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 03:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police sub-inspector working in the wireless section of the City Police has been accused of raping a girl from Ramdurg on multiple occasions under the pretext of marrying her.

The victim who has been pursuing a postgraduate course came to know Police Sub-Inspector Lalsab Nadaf through social media. Later they began to chat on the phone and social media accounts.

Read | Bengaluru cop, tout arrested for taking bribe to not open rowdy sheet

After getting to know each other, Nadaf promised to marry the girl and established physical relations with her at his house at Subhash Nagar in the city and in Bengaluru.

Even the family members of Nadaf had assured her they would get her married to him but did not keep their word. The victim recently filed a complaint against Nadaf with the Women's Police Station.

Karnataka News
Crimes against women
Belagavi

