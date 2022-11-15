K'taka: Police suspended for giving phone to suspect

Karnataka: Police suspended for giving mobile phone to suspect 

Rangaswamy, the police constable attached to the Chitradurga city police station is the suspended police man

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Nov 15 2022, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 02:26 ist

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram issued an order suspending a police constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

Rangaswamy, the police constable attached to the Chitradurga city police station is the suspended police man. He was accused of giving a mobile phone to Murugha Mutt former administrative officer SK Basavarajan when he was in police custody. The departmental inquiry proved that he helped Basavarajan violating the norms.

Karnataka News
Chitradurga

