Karnataka: Police suspended for giving mobile phone to suspect 

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram issued an order suspending a police constable on charges of dereliction of duty.
Rangaswamy, the police constable attached to the Chitradurga city police station is the suspended police man. He was accused of giving a mobile phone to Murugha Mutt former administrative officer SK Basavarajan when he was in police custody. The departmental inquiry proved that he helped Basavarajan violating the norms.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage
Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish
Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient
Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones
Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral