Karnataka: Police suspended for giving mobile phone to suspect 

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram issued an order suspending a police constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

Rangaswamy, the police constable attached to the Chitradurga city police station is the suspended police man. He was accused of giving a mobile phone to Murugha Mutt former administrative officer SK Basavarajan when he was in police custody. The departmental inquiry proved that he helped Basavarajan violating the norms.