Karnataka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; debarred from classes

A video showing a professor comparing a student to a terrorist and calling him by the name “Kasab” has gone viral.

The student and the said professor sorted out the issue after the professor tendered an apology. However, after the video went viral on social media, the university debarred the professor from classes.

In the video, the student from a private university in Udupi is seen questioning the assistant professor of the department followed by an argument. However, the professor said that it was said in a humorous manner. The student countered that "26/11 is not funny and being a Muslim and facing such circumstances is not funny."

A Professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ - This is what it has been to be a minority in India! pic.twitter.com/EjE7uFbsSi — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 27, 2022

The professor later apologised to the student and told him he was like his son. The student questioned the professor on whether he would call his son a terrorist in front of the entire class. “Sorry will not suffice, sir. It makes no difference. It does not change how you present yourself here,” the student said.

Later, both the teacher and the student spoke to each other and sorted out the differences.

In a WhatsApp post which was circulated in one of the groups of the students of the university, the student said, “Hello everyone, all of you must have seen a video going viral where a student is telling his teacher that racist comments are not acceptable. The reason behind this was him calling me by an unacceptable name, 'Kasab,' one of the biggest terrorists this country has ever seen. It was a joke, which cannot be considered a valid enough reason to question the identity of a human being."

"However, I had a conversation with the lecturer and realised that he genuinely meant that apology, and we as a student community must let it go as a genuine mistake. I understand what was happening in his head behind this and would like to believe he didn't mean it. It came across wrong from a teacher, a person we admire, but it can be ignored this time. Thank you for standing with me through this. It means a lot.”

The PRO of the university said, "The incident was reported either on Thursday or Friday. The professor has been debarred from classes as an internal inquiry is ordered on the same."