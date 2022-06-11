Karnataka protests: SDPI convention cancelled

In the wake of protests by Muslim organisations across the country against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, on Saturday, issued an order cancelling the Janadhikara convention of the district unit of the Social Democratic Party of India, slated to be held on June 12 in the city, and enforcing prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 in the corporation limits from June 11, 6 pm to June 12, 10 pm to avoid untoward incidents.

In the order, Bilagi stated that the decision had been taken to maintain law and order in the city in the wake of violent protests by Muslim organisations against Nupur Sharma. SDPI district unit president Ismail Jamiullah, state president Abdul Mujeed, national vice-president Mohammed Shafi, Jnanaprakash Swami, and workers of SDPI and Popular Front of India were expected to attend the convention in the city.

Rally, agitation, convention or any public programme and the assembly of over five people had been banned within the city limits. He also made it clear that funeral procession, wedding ceremonies, religious rituals, prayers in temples, churches and mosques, candidates heading to centres to attend examinations and the staff concerned have been exempted from this rule.