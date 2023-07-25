Karnataka rains: Holiday for schools, PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu on July 26

With IMD sounding red alert in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on July 26, Deputy Commisisoners of both the districts have declared holiday for schools, anganwadi centres and PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on July 26.
DK DC Mullai Muhilan has directed parents to ensure that children do not go near waterbodies. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea for fishing. High waves in the range of 3.5 to 3.7 metres are predicted in the sea till July 26 along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar, said Karnataka state Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
Meanwhile, Kodagu DC Venkata Raja too has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Kodagu.
