Karnataka: Ranebennur wedding turns super-spreader; 32 test Covid-19 positive

A wedding at Marutinagar in Ranebennur of Haveri district, held a fortnight ago, has turned tragic for a family. After the parents of the groom succumbed to Covid-19 in July first week, as many as 32 of the groom’s relatives have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday.

The wedding took place in the town on June 29.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A week later the groom’s father tested positive for Covid-19. He failed to respond to treatment and died at the designated Covid hospital in Davangere on July 7. Four days later, his wife also lost her battle against the Covid-19.

Following the fatalities, 38 members of the family were quarantined at a government hostel on Antarvalli Road. Throat swab sample of 32 members have returned positive for Covid-19. Reports of six others are awaited.

Meanwhile, a former Hiriyur TMC member fearing Covid-19 infection collapsed and died at the government hospital on Friday.

The 62-year-old man visited the hospital after he developed fever, cough and breathlessness. He started shivering and sweating profusely when a duty doctor recommended for a Covid test. He suffered a massive heart attack and died near the flu clinic, a lab technician, also his relative, informed reporters.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

However, the throat swab sample of the deceased returned positive for coronavirus. The former TMC member had attended a wedding reception at Khana Hosahalli, Kudligi taluk, recently. Two others who had attended the function also have tested positive for Covid-19.

KBJNL officer tests positive

A senior Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd (KBJNL) officer has contracted Covid-19 on Friday. The officer had attended several meetings, including in Vijayapura and Almatti, till yesterday (Thursday). His contacts, including the officials, contractors and members of the public have been told to undergo Covid tests.

Eight Fire personnel at New Mangalore Port’s Fire station also tested positive for Covid 19 on Friday, informed sources in New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). All staff were directed to undergo tests for Covid 19, sources added.