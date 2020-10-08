Karnataka reports 10,704 new Covid-19 cases, 101 fatalities

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 10,704 fresh cases of coronavirus and 101 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 6.79 lakh and the toll to 9,675, the health department said. The day also saw 9,613 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 10,704 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 5,121 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As of October 8 evening, cumulatively 6,79,356 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,675 deaths and 5,52,519 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said out of 1.17 lakh active cases, 1,16,290 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 853 are in ICU.

Of the total 101 deaths reported on Thursday, 43 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 12, Dakshina Kannada 6, Kalaburgai, Kolara and Tumakuru 5, Bagalkote and Ballari 3, and others. Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban is accounting for 5,121, Mysuru 642, Tumakuru 509, Hassan 441, Bengaluru Rural 368, Dakshina Kannada 296, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.67 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 40,232 and Ballari 33,763.

A total of over 56.29 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 1.05 lakh were tested on Thursday alone, and 51,221 among them were rapid antigen tests.