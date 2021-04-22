Karnataka reports 23,558 fresh Covid cases, 116 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 23,558 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 12,22,202. Of these, 13,640 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 21,794 cases on Tuesday.

With 116 deaths, the toll rose to 13,762. As many as 6,412 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 10,32,233. Of the remaining 1,76,188 active patients, 904 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.47%, the case fatality rate touched 0.49%.

Tumakuru reported 1,176 fresh cases, Mysuru 975, Ballari 792, Kalaburagi 757, and Bengaluru Rural recorded 544 cases.

Among 116 deaths reported on Wednesday, 70 were from Bengaluru Urban followed by Kalaburagi (8), Mysuru (7), Bidar (5), Ballari (4) and Hassan (3)

As many as 1,52,281 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,35,382 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,40,16,635.