Karnataka reports 958 cases, 9 deaths

Karnataka saw 958 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday. The active cases as on December 23 stand at 13,736. Of the active cases, 217 are in ICUs.

The new fatalities took the death toll to 12,038 in the state. The Covid-19 case count has reached 9,12,340.

A total of 1,206 patients were discharged following recovery across the state taking the number of recoveries to 8,86,547. Bengaluru Urban reported 550 infections on Wednesday. Tumakuru district recorded 50 new cases, Mysuru 43, Chamarajanagar 27 and Hassan 26.

A total of over 1,33,17,070 samples have been tested so far, out of which 99,943 were tested on Tuesday alone.