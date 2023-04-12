Karnataka: Rs 5 crore cash of BDCC Bank seized in Gokak constituency 

Cash of Rs 5 crore being transported in a vehicle belonging to Belagavi District Central Cooperative (BDCC) Bank, without permission from the concerned authority and violating the guidelines of the Election Commission was seized on Tuesday,

The cash was seized by election authorities at the checkout at Yadulgudd in Gokak taluk which comes under the Gokak assembly constituency.

A report of the cash seizure has been submitted to a three-member committee and the cash has been kept under security at the Gokak Sub Treasury.