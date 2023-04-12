Rs 5 cr cash of BDCC Bank seized in K'taka's Gokak

Karnataka: Rs 5 crore cash of BDCC Bank seized in Gokak constituency 

The cash was seized by election authorities at the checkout at Yadulgudd in Gokak taluk which comes under the Gokak assembly constituency

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cash of Rs 5 crore being transported in a vehicle belonging to Belagavi District Central Cooperative (BDCC) Bank, without permission from the concerned authority and violating the guidelines of the Election Commission was seized on Tuesday,

The cash was seized by election authorities at the checkout at Yadulgudd in Gokak taluk which comes under the Gokak assembly constituency.

A report of the cash seizure has been submitted to a three-member committee and the cash has been kept under security at the Gokak Sub Treasury.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Election Commission
ECI
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

