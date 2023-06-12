Karnataka: School head arrested in Pocso case

The police on Sunday arrested Vanashri Education Society head H P Manjappa (Vanashri Manjappa) on charges of sexually harassing female students.

On June 8, a female student of Vanashri Residential School passed away under mysterious circumstances. The parents of the victim and the public staged a protest in front of the residential school on June 10(Saturday) urging the authorities concerned to arrest the accused.

The students alleged that Manjappa had sexually harassed the girl. Hence, the police booked a case in the presence of the members of the District Children Welfare Committee and took Manjappa into their custody on Saturday.

Parents also alleged that the school head Manjappa took the girl to his room and gave tablets instead of taking her to the hospital.

A case under Pocso Act was registered against Manjappa on Saturday night. After subjecting Manjappa to a health check-up at the government hospital on Sunday, the police produced the arrested before the Pocso Special Court in Shivamogga.

SP G K Mithun Kumar told DH that autopsy report is awaited. The viscera has been sent to forensic science laboratory.

After the reports are out, the police will know the exact cause of the girl's death.

Mithun Kumar also made it clear that Manjappa has been arrested under Pocso case and not with regard to death of the girl.