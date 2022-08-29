Karnataka seer ready to face probe: Murugha Mutt Advisory Committee member

Murugha Mutt Advisory Committee member and advocate Vishwanath said seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in Karnataka's Haveri district, is not disturbed by the charge and is "ready" to face the charges legally.

"The seer has not gone to any other place to escape from the interrogation," he said.

Also read: Murugha mutt seer, booked under POCSO, stopped from leaving Chitradurga

Vishwanath said the seer had some respiratory disorder on Sunday and the doctor after examination suggested him to take rest. "The seer will cooperate with police for the probe and will stay in the mutt. Nobody is above the law," he added.

Earlier in the day, a police team led by Rural station inspector Balachandra Naik visited the mutt and inspected the premises. Some police personnel were deployed at the mutt for security reason. Police were seen at the mutt premises after a gap of two days of the case being registered against the seer.