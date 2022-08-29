K'taka seer ready to face probe: Mutt committee member

Karnataka seer ready to face probe: Murugha Mutt Advisory Committee member

Nobody is above the law, he added

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 29 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 14:18 ist

Murugha Mutt Advisory Committee member and advocate Vishwanath said seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for allegedly sexually abusing minor girls in Karnataka's Haveri district, is not disturbed by the charge and is "ready" to face the charges legally.

"The seer has not gone to any other place to escape from the interrogation," he said.

Also read: Murugha mutt seer, booked under POCSO, stopped from leaving Chitradurga

Vishwanath said the seer had some respiratory disorder on Sunday and the doctor after examination suggested him to take rest. "The seer will cooperate with police for the probe and will stay in the mutt. Nobody is above the law," he added.

Earlier in the day, a police team led by Rural station inspector Balachandra Naik visited the mutt and inspected the premises. Some police personnel were deployed at the mutt for security reason. Police were seen at the mutt premises after a gap of two days of the case being registered against the seer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Pocso
seer
India News
Police

What's Brewing

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

Back to recycling for the planet

Back to recycling for the planet

‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’

‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

 